'AITA for thinking my brother should dump his girlfriend after what happened on their trip?' UPDATED

The thing is, I also know how much it hurts the other person in the relationship when one partner is feeling that way. It’s hard to see my brother in this situation because I know how tough it can be on both sides, and I want to protect him. But you’re right that he needs to make his own choices, and I’ll focus on being there for him no matter what happens.

SnooWords4839 wrote:

Tell her to return the suitcase and stop doing her any favors. Your brother doesn't trust her, he should break up.

OPhy96 wrote: