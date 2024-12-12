'AITA for throwing out my flatmate's rice cooker and clearing the fridge? She went home for Christmas?'

She didn't reply. The next day I reminded her to throw the rice away, it was making the kitchen stink. She responded: "Has anyone seen my pot?" 🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️. I PMed her twice reminding her - no reply. I finally caught her at 4 am in the kitchen with her friends. I apologised again to her in person and reminded her to throw away her rice.

She told me it was ok and said she would. (she didn't - it was there for another few days) I triple-bagged the rice cooker and left it by the bin, sharing a picture in the chat: "Madison, please throw your rice away 💀."

Madison: "I’m not even there y’all, and I lost my pan." (she left to go back home for Christmas break in Thailand)