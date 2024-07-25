'AITA to inform my husband that I would divorce him if he continues to defend my brother?'

The hospital agreed after much discussion, but it really caused a lot of unnecessary delay. Info - It was a 1-night trip and they travelled to a cabin where they claimed there was no cell service. They did not think that there would be no network.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

tortsy said:

NTA. For what it's worth, I also had an instance in which something felt wrong and doctors sent me home. I still didn't feel good and called my OB who demanded the hospital take me in. My husband did not once question how I felt because he trusted in me.

It was a good thing that both my husband and OB supported me and didn't make me second guess myself, like how your brother did, because my placenta ended up rupturing.