Struggling mother of toddler begs unemployed 41yo brother to get a job, gets called selfish by family. AITA?

I want to leave, but I can’t run off and be homeless with my daughter in winter and when I try to save up money from my paycheck I get treated like I’m being greedy somehow. I’m barely surviving (financially) and I’m breaking down (physically and emotionally), and I’m starting to think I’m the AH.

Dismal-Wallaby-9694

NTA and try to get out of there if you can. If not for you, for your daughter who's going to grow up thinking this is okay.

StAlvis

INFO:

Why do you think it's acceptable to be raising your child in this environment?

Get her out of there, yesterday.