'AITA if I told my husband he has to choose between me and his friend?' UPDATED 4X

"WIBTA if I told my husband he has to choose between me and his 'friend?'"

I've (37F) been with my husband (44M) for 17 years. We have kids, a dog, and we used to own a business together. He has this friend, who happens to be his little brother's ex girlfriend (30F). She's been in and out of our lives since she broke up with my BIL over 12 years ago.

Over the last 4 years or so, she's been constantly messaging my husband. She never sends me a message, unless my husband tells her that he's not home and she's on her way (happened only once in 4 years) she's engaged and has a baby on the way.

Both my husband and his friend say they have a brother-sister relationship. My kids don't like her or her kid. Her kid is 7 years younger than our youngest child. They feel like they have to babysit her when she comes over.