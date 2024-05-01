'WIBTA if I told my younger sister’s fiancé that she lied to him when they first met?' UPDATED 2X

NTA Absolutely tell him. He needs to know what a conniving liar he is about to marry. He may never get with Kay, but he certainly needs to be saved from Jay.

BeardManMichael wrote:

Honestly, I would tell the truth but be prepared for consequences. What your younger sister did was cold and calculating which suggests that the consequences could be severe. NTA. How do you think Matt will react to the truth?

OP responded:

They love each other very well so maybe it would just be a test of their love. If it doesn’t survive then I will know for sure that I did the right thing anyway because he has the right to make informed decisions.