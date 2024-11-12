'AITA for totally going off on my neighbor for posting online about my little brother being gay?"

So, this whole thing has me fuming, and I need to know if I went too far. I’m (F30s) and I have a younger brother, (M19) who came out as gay 2 years back. He’s honestly the sweetest kid and has finally started feeling confident enough to be himself more openly. But lately, I noticed he’s been super withdrawn.
He’s been skipping our usual hangouts, doesn’t even seem comfortable in his own clothes anymore, and has this tense vibe every time we’re outside. After some coaxing, he finally told me what was going on. Turns out our neighbor, "Todd" (M40s), has been making his life a living hell.
Todd is, like, your stereotypical "tough guy" who’s always grumbling about “kids these days” and loves to share his “opinions” on everything. Apparently, he’s been b-llying my brother in the most petty, horrible ways making rude comments when my brother walks by, calling him “princess” and “drama queen.” And worst of all, he’s actually been posting about him on social media.
The stuff he posted was nasty like little digs that just scream hom0phobia, even though Todd tries to play it off as just “jokes.” When I found out, I snapped. I stormed over to his place and absolutely let loose. Probably not my finest moment, but I couldn’t help it he’d made my brother feel small and ashamed just for being himself, and I wasn’t about to let that slide.
I told him exactly what I thought of him, and yeah, I raised my voice. Probably more than I should’ve. He tried to act all innocent, saying I was "too sensitive" and that he "didn’t mean anything by it." But it was obvious he was just trying to save face.
Things got kind of intense. Some of our other neighbors came out, and I ended up calling him out in front of everyone, even threatening to report him for har-ssment if he didn’t back off. Now, the neighborhood’s divided. Some people are totally on my side and think Todd deserved it, but others think I went too far and made it too dramatic. AITHA? Did I overstep?
Candid_Process1831 wrote:
NTA! Todd for sure is a AH. He is your brother so you did the right think standing up for him!
OP responded:
👍 He is my brother I will always have his back!
Froz3nHart wrote:
He is a grown a-s 40-year-old man and acting like a child. You are NOT TA. I’d go all drama queen on his a-s.
OP responded:
Grown man acting like a stupid child, such an AH.
CalligrapherFair9146 wrote:
NTA. You're a hero for defending your gay brother from a 40-year-old b-lly. Todd's a jerk who posts mean stuff online and har-sses your brother. That's not cool at all. Take pics of his posts as proof. Report him if he keeps being mean. Your brother needs you. Keep having his back.
pinkpeachfluff wrote:
NTA. Your neighbor sounds like a classic b-lly and you were just standing up for your brother. It’s important to call out this behavior and let people know it’s not acceptable. Who knows how many others he’s been hurting with his “jokes.” Your brother is lucky to have such a supportive and protective sister. Keep standing up against hate!
cupcakeglimmer wrote:
NTA. Your brother deserves to feel safe and accepted in his own community, and it's completely understandable that you would be protective and angry about someone b-llying him for just being himself. Todd's behavior is unacceptable and it's good that you stood up to him. Don't let anyone make you feel guilty for defending your brother and standing up against homop--bia.
cottoncandyclouds wrote:
Definitely NTA. Your brother deserves to feel safe and comfortable in his own home and neighborhood. Todd's behavior is completely unacceptable and it's clear that he needed to be called out on it. Don't let anyone make you feel bad for standing up for your brother. Keep being a supportive and loving sibling.
Playful-Ingenuity-99 wrote:
NTA, the only way to deal with b-llying is to call them out on it. Is it embarrassing and dramatic? Absolutely! That’s the point now he won’t do that again out of fear of being dressed down in public again.
sweetstrawberryshine wrote:
You stood up for your brother and did what was necessary to protect him. You did the right thing, even if it caused a little drama. You have every right to defend him from this kind of toxicity.