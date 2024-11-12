'AITA for totally going off on my neighbor for posting online about my little brother being gay?"

The stuff he posted was nasty like little digs that just scream hom0phobia, even though Todd tries to play it off as just “jokes.” When I found out, I snapped. I stormed over to his place and absolutely let loose. Probably not my finest moment, but I couldn’t help it he’d made my brother feel small and ashamed just for being himself, and I wasn’t about to let that slide.

I told him exactly what I thought of him, and yeah, I raised my voice. Probably more than I should’ve. He tried to act all innocent, saying I was "too sensitive" and that he "didn’t mean anything by it." But it was obvious he was just trying to save face.