"AITA for trying to leave a Super Bowl party when the Eagles were kneeling out the clock with their backups?"

My wife is pissed at me. We went to her parent’s house to watch the Super Bowl. Had food, some drinks, standard stuff.

When the game was far out of reach I wanted to go home and said let’s go. This was with around 1:50 left. The Eagles had dumped Gatorade on their coach, celebrated on their sideline, and already put their backups in.

She wanted to stay to watch all the stuff after the game. I don’t care about any of it and wanted to get home because it’s a work night. She is of the opinion that nobody would ever leave a party to watch a sporting event before the clock had fully run down. She doesn’t watch sports at all.