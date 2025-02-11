'AITA for trying to leave a Super Bowl party when the Eagles were kneeling out the clock?'

My wife is pissed at me.
We went to her parent’s house to watch the Super Bowl. Had food, some drinks, standard stuff.
When the game was far out of reach I wanted to go home and said let’s go. This was with around 1:50 left. The Eagles had dumped Gatorade on their coach, celebrated on their sideline, and already put their backups in.
She wanted to stay to watch all the stuff after the game. I don’t care about any of it and wanted to get home because it’s a work night.
She is of the opinion that nobody would ever leave a party to watch a sporting event before the clock had fully run down. She doesn’t watch sports at all.
I told her that this is pretty standard behaviour - when a game is out of reach sports fans will get going. I explained that sports fans do this when they attend games, go to bars, or watch with friends.
She thinks I’m an AH. What do you guys think?
schemmenti wrote:
YTA. It's a party, it's a family gathering with food and drinks at somebody's home. You're not at a bar, you're not trying to rush out of a stadium so you aren't stuck in parking lot traffic. There were literally two minutes left. It's like leaving a movie at the theatre before the credits even roll.
You could have waited two minutes, even twenty minutes and then said your goodbyes as a *guest in someone's home*, where they won't be able to enjoy the ending either because they're going to have to say their goodbyes to you. You might not care, but clearly your partner does care about suddenly leaving her parents' home before the end of the *reason you are there*, and you're not seeing that at all.
MeriGold00 wrote:
YTA. People who are fans of the winning team usually don't walk out on a blowout. And you did not attend a game or go to a bar, you were at your in-laws house. You watch the game, thank them, maybe chat a bit, then leave. It's a work night is a weak excuse. What would you have done if the game was tied and one team was trying to get into position to win it?
JonathanWriter wrote:
YTA. You’ve known for decades that the Super Bowl is played on Sundays, and you work Mondays! Yet, despite this knowledge, you still chose to go out to your wife’s parents house. You should have anticipated that it would be a “late” night when you went out. The fact that you chose to leave the game with 1:50 left on the clock, makes you TA.
Is 1 min & 50 seconds of extra sleep really going to make a difference? You should have stayed until the end and then said by to everyone. Leaving prematurely says that you are inconsiderate to how others feel about the game, and makes obvious you only care about yourself.
rutfilthygyers wrote:
YTA for trying to tell your wife what to do instead of discussing it. You were at her parents' house, maybe she wanted a few minutes after the game to chat with them, etc. The whole country has to go to work tomorrow, you're not the only one who's going to be a little tired in the morning.
EmotionDramatic4458 wrote:
YTA. Watching at in-laws is not a game. When I go to games if the result is clear might leave a little early to head out before the masses. But if I’m at someone’s watch party I stay til end. Chat a bit. Thank them. Offer to help with any clean up and the. Head out. If you don’t want to stay and hang out with folks don’t go.
LilSwampGod wrote:
YTA. I get what you're saying about leaving when a game is essentially over, but this situation sounds like you're just ignorant to your wife's wants/intentions. Sounds like she wants to spend time with her parents, while you just want to cut it short because you're bored.
You said yourself in another comment that if it was a close game you'd stick around, so clearly it isn't really about it being a work night. You're just being selfish.
Thomisawesome wrote:
YTA. it’s like throwing down your Monopoly money and leaving. The funny thing is my sister and her boyfriend, Kansas fans, both stopped watching after it seemed set. So funny that these fans who are so gung-ho just wuss out and leave when they think it’s done. Man, just enjoy the game. It’s not life or d--th. You’re around friends and family eating chicken wings and 7 layer dip for god sake.
non_clever_username wrote:
NAH to N T A.
I’m super confused by all the Y T A judgments. Assuming OP is on the East coast, the point of the game they’re referring to would have occurred at 10 or 1015 pm. After probably getting there at 530 or 6.
I dunno how far away from home OP was, but say a half an hour or so, that would probably not put OP in bed until 11 or later.
If they have a long-ish commute, they might have to be up at 530 or 6 the next morning to get ready.
I don’t think it’s unreasonable to want to duck out “early,” especially when his wife is not a sports fan. Saying NAH because I understand the wife wanting to hang out a little longer with her family, but at the same time I don’t think it’s unreasonable at all for him to want to get home for work tomorrow.
Any of the post game stuff she’d be able to see the next day if she really wants to and all that crap is mostly fluff anyway. The whole “hanging out for the whole thing” seems kind of ridiculous. They had probably been there for at least 5 hours already.
E: if you’re 22 you might see OP’s position as unreasonable. If you’re 42, probably not so much..lol.
Honestly though for future reference, probably something you should work out before you go to the party.
Soft-Explanation9888 wrote:
YTA. Read your post back to yourself.
YOU didn’t care about the end of the game. YOU didn’t want to watch the after game stuff that you KNEW your wife DID want to stay and watch.
YOU were done, therefore everyone else was supposed to be done, too. Main Character Syndrome, much?
You were rude to your in-laws and dismissive of your wife’s feelings to save a whole half hour tops. Very smart. Very loving husband.