"AITA for turning down $2000 and essentially excluding my family from my wedding?"

I have even had emotional moments knowing that I will never have a father-daughter dance because my dad is so against it. Anyways, due to our schedule and many of our guests schedule, our wedding will be on Saturday, which is my family’s religious day. I have also paid the venue extra to reserve Sunday for clean up so that people can return to work by Monday.

I have gotten grief about this from all of my family, including my sisters, because they feel that this is breaking their religious day. This has been very irritating and one sister has been manipulative about it but I got through it and thought that they have accepted it. Well, that was not at all the case.