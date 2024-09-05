'AITA for using my girlfriend's high school poetry to write an amazing song?' UPDATED 3X

EDIT: I think you guys are being way too harsh and should hear the song before judging. I'll upload it again and link it when I get a chance because right now my PC is busted and my mobile data is too s--ty to do it with.

slythercon wrote:

YTA. She said no. End of story. A lot of time, poetry can be very emotional for the writer. Depending on why she wrote it can be the reason she doesn't want to hear it. Stop. You're selfish.

lemon_lark wrote:

Seriously, YTA. If your going to troll, make it less obvious. Saying that she needs to be less dramatic? Too obvious.

If this is real, you really think it’s okay to go through her private things after she made it very clear she didn’t want that?