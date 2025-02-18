'AITA for waking up my partner after he falls asleep to organise himself and his belongings?'

Hi, I have ADHD and was late diagnosed which has been a fun ride. (It's not) ADHD no matter what people tell you is horrible. Yes you work much better under extreme pressure where most people will breakdown Yes you can learn things absolutely faster than most.

(if it interests you) Yes we are able to come up with solutions on the fly faster than most people. But all that comes at a cost of extreme burnout. Imagine having your brain working 100x what's necessary. all day everyday and it won't shut up.

Eventually you burnout and that's where these scenarios happen. I can't justify his actions. But I do understand them.

I see a lot of people going straight for the "Break up with him!" "He's an adult acting like a teenager!" "it's no excuse for you to pick up his slack!"