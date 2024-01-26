'AITA for walking away from my SIL when she mentioned adoption again?'

Once this realization was made SIL decided she needed to help open my eyes. My husband told her to leave me out of it and I would never feel different about my adoption. SIL didn't like that and she went behind my husband's back so we could "talk it out." I told her she would never change my mind and I would always be glad I was adopted.

I told her my only wish is to forget everything to do with my birth family. She told me I lost all connection to them. I told her that was good and I wanted no connection to those people. She told me I should be glad I know who I really am. I told her being "sh$tstain" is not who I am.