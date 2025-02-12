'AITA for walking out of a restaurant after my sister kept rudely trying to speak on my behalf?'

She called me a spoiled brat for wasting food and our father’s money and why do I f--king need dessert? My dad told my sister to calm down and said she can get dessert, too. My sister got even more angry and called me names such as a fat pig (I’m around 115 so not even close), a yes-woman whatever the f--k that means, and how I’m wasting money.

I make my own money so idk what her issue was. I didn’t want to be around her so I just got up and left. My parents begged me to stay as we planned to get coffee somewhere else after but I declined. I couldn’t stay if my sister was gonna continue to be there. I even changed my mind on dessert.