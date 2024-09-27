'AITA for wanting to go through with a divorce after wife requested one and changed her mind?' UPDATED

Appropriate-Mud-4450 wrote:

NTA, still. She is lying and the gaslighting will come next. It's your fault for not believing her, there is no one else, you are just insecure and controlling yada, yada...

Stay strong. She got dumped by loverboy, that's all there is too her sudden change of mind.

ETA: you can coax the truth out. Simply tell her if she is honest you might consider reconciliation. A lie? Yes, but she started it...