'AITA for wanting a divorce my husband doesn’t want and risking no relationship with his child?'

I told him why are we married then? I can just get a job and do it all myself still. I'd find a way. He reluctantly agreed to helping after I mentioned this would be it for me...

The following week every time he fed the baby, or changed the baby, or put food away after dinner it was always a comment "I hope THIS is enough" or "am I doing enough?" We got home one day after grocery shopping. I got the baby out of the car seat and went to the other side to grab a few bags. He said "No I got it". I said please let me get some. He said "no".