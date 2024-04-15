'AITA for wanting to divorce my wife because she got a reduction?' UPDATED 3X

5. With how they look between the flatness and the scarring not 0nly does it do nothing for me, but they actively turn me off when I see them. I used to put her in positions like doggy style and reverse cowgirl where I could at least focus on other things but it's like she puts them in my face on purpose.

She even confirmed that theory when she told me that she wanted to face me while we have sleep together so she can "make sure I'm still attracted to her". And to be frank, I have lost a lot of attraction towards her. I told her the truth, I said that her chest is turning me off and that I would like to work around that for the time being until I can grow some attraction towards them, but she freaked out on me.