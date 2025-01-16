'AITA for wanting to have kids and a family? My GF left after my marriage proposal.'

Then, she casually mentioned that it when she aborted our last pregnancy, the reason was not career but that she never wanted kids. It felt like a betrayal as our communication is very raw and open and she clearly deliberately concealed this knowing how important it is for me to have a family as I had an unloving mother and no father growing up.

I had no idea she felt so strongly against having children. What really hurts is that for the past 3 years, she had been leading me to believe that having kids was a possibility, always sharing cute baby memes or making comments about how adorable babies are.