'AITA for wanting to leave my husband because I can't deal with the weaponised incompetence anymore?'

"AITAH for wanting to leave my (32F) husband (38M) because I can't deal with the weaponised incompetence anymore?"

This is one example from today. He has done things much worse than this and does them regularly. I feel like i have a third son, not a partner anymore. I had my son (2m) booked for an audiology appointment this morning at 8am. I was rostered to work so told my husband he had to take him to the appt, and then drop both our boys at daycare.

Not hard - he works away in the mines so I do things like that all the time, as I'm sure you all do too. I woke up at 6am for work today, go in and wake him up so he's running on time and get hit with "omg, I'm so sick, I'm sweating, I've got a sore ear, I've been up every hour."