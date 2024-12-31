'AITA for not wanting to share my milk with my stepdaughter?'

Maybe I would be comfortable donating breast milk in the future but not anytime soon. I would want my own child fully fed and weaned off first and I would ideally only wanna donate after I'm done having all my kids (2 or 3).

I also dont want to be feeding more than one baby because I want to go back to my pre pregnancy body ASAP and have the least amount to stretch marks and deflated/sagginess. AITA for only wanting to breastfeed my own child?

PS he also said if I breastfeed his daughter, she is more likely to look like me and feel less insecure about her body. He doesn't want his younger child to be overweight like his older child. He says she feels bad that the tops I wore pre-pregnancy are the same size as his 8 year old would wear.