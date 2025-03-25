'AITA for wanting to divorce my husband of 6 years because of his ex?'

Our day continued like usually (dinner, movie) just casual things. Luke ended up falling asleep as we were watching avatar, and my gut told me to look in the box (Thank God.) and I did.

In the box was pictures of him and his ex, bracelets, key chains, and the weirdest thing was our wedding photo but he cut my face out and put hers in it. Emily and I looked very similar but I always thought he just had a type but now looking back it seems like he was trying to use me as a replacement.

Anyways, I obviously confronted Luke. I was pissed to say the least, I woke him up by throwing a cup of water on him (I know this wasn't right) however he completely tried to blame me because I looked in the box, telling me I told him I wouldn't.