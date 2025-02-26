'AITA for warning my sister if she won't shut up about what I name my child then we'll need time apart?'

I know my sister won't like the name and I'm not telling her in advance so she can double down even harder on the idea of Charlotte. But all this interference from my sister is pissing me off. I have changed the subject, walked away and hung up on her and it still doesn't stop her. So the other day when she brought it up again I told her to stop.

That I don't want to repeat myself anymore but if she wont shut up about the name Charlotte or what she wants me to name my child then we'll need some time apart and I won't answer any calls or go anywhere she is. I told her I mean it. That she's pushing too much when this baby is not hers.