"AITA for the way I told my wife she needs to be able to communicate during a potential emergency situation?"

Original post: I (34m) am at work when I get a text that our dog is bleeding, and my wife doesn't know why. She asks me to take a look at it when I get home for lunch. Not knowing how serious it is I try to call her, 8 times, along with 2 text messages saying to "answer your phone."

After 15 minutes of trying, I leave work to head home. (Apparently this was an overreaction) She is not home when I get there. So I call her again, she finally picks up and tells me she is at the thrift store. I tell her I am at home, looking for the dog. She comes home immediately. I check the dog, and he is fine. It was just a tiny scrape she didn't see.