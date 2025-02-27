'AITA for withholding physical intimacy because my husband won’t get a vasectomy?' UPDATED 2X

Dazzling_Treacle wrote:

For someone who is supposed to care about you greatly he is showing less than none. I'd have to rethink my relationship in this situation. First he is being dishonest about something and refuses to communicate what his real issue is. Second he is willing to have you go through something much more invasive for reasons he will not disclose.

I believe the dude is keeping his options open in case the marriage doesn't work out. Many women will not have a man who doesn't want children. And he is not willing to pare down his choices by doing something he can't undo.