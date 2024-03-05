'AITA because I won't pay to continue housekeeping services for my wife?' UPDATED

Being married isn't all roses and date nights. It's also logistics and domestic duties.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for refusing to pay for housekeeping now that his wife can't afford to pay her end of it. He wrote:

"AITA because I won't pay to continue housekeeping services for my wife?"

My wife is someone who has always had a housekeeper from a young age. When we first discussed moving in together before marriage, the division of chores was a hot topic. I was on team 'we can do it ourselves' and she wanted to keep using the housekeeping service she had.