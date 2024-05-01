'AITA for yelling at my dad for secretly dating my SAT tutor and lying about it?' UPDATED

My brain short circuited for a second as all the pieces flew together. Its like Mike was only nice to me so my dad would be happy. I asked for how long and he said a couple months. I asked why he was telling only me, and he said Wendy already knew. That was a kick to the stomach. A huge yelling match occurred. Mike came down looking embarrassed and left.

I do feel bad about that. I like Mike, and upon reflection I think he and my dad are good together. I havent seen my dad this happy in a while. I'm not mad that they're together, I'm mad everyone lied to me. Later Wendy came in my room and called me an a$$hole. We had an argument; Mean words were exchanged. My dad arrived and surprise surprise, took her side.