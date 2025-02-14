'AITA for yelling at my friends and leaving dinner after they gave me an intervention?'

I thought it was clear I was straight. My friend rolled her eyes at my question and said "Oh c'mon, we all know you're a lesbian." I was shocked. More friends jumped in and said "yeah, you don't have to lie to us." I wasn't lying.

They started making jokes about me "dressing like a lesbian", "hiding my s-xuality", "being in a glass closet", "everyone knows", "it's 2025 no one cares", etc. It all seemed like it wasn't a joke and they actually believed it. One of my friends Eva even joked "you were obviously in love with Ines". I showed genuine shock at this remark and she reassured me "It's okay, we all don't mind if you're gay."

Ines was an on/off childhood friend of mine and our friendship ended badly a few months ago, I was very upset by it and confided in my friends. I never thought they would use it against me.

I told them firmly that I'm not a lesbian, this isn't funny and I was not in love with Ines.