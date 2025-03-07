'AITA for yelling at my girlfriend and kids for constantly waking me up after a long day?'

But there’s only so much sleep deprivation I can’t take before I finally hit my limit. So my question is, AITA for finally losing it and yelling at her?

The internet did not hold back one bit.

Tangerine_Bouquet wrote:

Probably ESH, but it's hard to tell exactly what you said or did and how you said or did it. Your girlfriend shouldn't be screaming at kids. That's awful, even if you aren't sleeping, and she needs to parent appropriately.

You don't fix that by yelling yourself. Even though you do need sleep (and may need to make changes like white noise, earplugs, even soundproofing or making some parts of the house off-limits at certain times), this is something that everyone involved needs to approach as a problem to solve together.