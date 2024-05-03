'AITA for yelling at my brother’s girlfriend because she is trying to get rid of me?' UPDATED 4X

I know my parents both send money to my brother to help with me but I do not know if it is formal child support. I don’t have any friends to stay with.

If my brother didn’t take me in, I would have either gone into a foster home or my mother would have taken care of me, although she didn’t want to, which is why she wasn’t the first choice for who would take me. My father is in another state with his new wife and family.

I am half-Japanese and half-Korean do going to Korea would be hard for me, considering the history. I also have a Japanese name so it's not like I could hide it. I barely speak Korean, and moving would mess up my whole education. I’m smart in English, not in Korean.