'AITA for yelling at my niece to stop playing with my son's mobility aid?'

I (26F) have two kids, but this post is in regards to my son "MJ" (M7) and my niece (F5) who we will call "Jill" for some background. My son has some mobility issues that make it extremely hard for him to walk on his own, he uses a walker in most cases but at home he uses something we call his "scoot-a-round" that his doctor had made epically for him.
MJ can sit on it and use his legs to push it has wheels on the bottom and looks kinda like an elephant. ( I hope this description makes sense) It helps him strengthen his legs, is fun, ans also helps him zip around the house easier.
Yesterday my sister and her kids were over and playing with my son, I noticed Jill on the scoot-a-round and asked her to please get off as it isn't a toy it's to help MJ walk. My son says "it's okay mom! I'm showing all my cousins how it works" so at this time I did back off and let them continue, about 30 minutes later my son text me while I'm in the other room with my sister and asks for help.
I run upstairs and see Jill playing recklessly with the scoot-a-round my son was upset because he said it needed to be charged and he needed to go to the bathroom and she would not get off. I helped my son to the bathroom first and when we came back I did ask Jill twice nicely to get off and she refused and whined. I did end up raising my voice at her which made her leave it alone.
Next thing I know my sister is running down screaming at me for making Jill cry, I explained the situation and how MJ's scoot-a-round was not a toy, sister said I shouldn't havw it out around other kids if they can't play with it and said my son doesn't need it because he has a walker. I also explained the way Jill was playing with it could have broken it but she doubled down.
I made them get out. My nephews were supposed to stay over with MJ so I asked if it was okay for them to still stay and my son said yes but that Jill had to leave. As soon as my sister got home she,her husband, and my mom all started calling and texting saying I was the asshole. My husband is on my side but nobody else is so idk. AITA?
Regular_Boot_3540 wrote:
NTA, but there needs to be a rule that nobody uses the scootaround except for MJ. You're right, it's not a toy, it's a mobility device that was made especially for him and would probably be expensive to replace, not to mention the inconvenience to MJ while it's being replaced. Stand up for your kid!
OP responded:
Yea I agree. I let it go because he really was showing them all how he used it and evb was playing nice, it quickly backfired.
ArreniaQ wrote:
So, your mother thinks that Jill having fun is more important than MJ able to get to the restroom?
Ask her what she's going to do when she ends up with mobility issues as an old woman and someone takes her walker away? NTA.
OP responded:
This made me lol because mom does use a cane.
Apart-Ad-6518 wrote:
NTA.
"When we came back I did ask Jill twice nicely to get off and she refused I fid end up raising my voice at her which made her leave it alone."
You let it go the first time for your son. She ignored you twice more. At that point your sister should've parented her kid & told her to get off it. So I don't blame you for raising your voice. Her & her husband should teach their kid some boundaries. Your mom should stop enabling their poor parenting & stay out of it.
Ficle_Toe1724 wrote:
NTA. That is your son's mobility aid. Jill was told to get off, and would not. She prevented you child from using the bathroom. In what world does your sister and niece live that makes that ok?
At 5 years old she should not have to be told more than once to get off. Not have it out when her kids are around? No. It is still his mobility aid no matter who is there. Your niece needs to stay by her mother's side at your house. Within arms reach, so mom can deal with her precious angel, and no one will have to raise their voice to her.
I am disabled. My grandkids think my walking sticks are fun to play with. I let them, but even the 3 year old understands that when I say I need them back, they hand them over immediately. The first time they don't, they don't get to touch them again that visit. They learn quick, when they are taught.
Your sister is failing as a mom. The rest of your family that is supporting sisters poor parenting, do not need time with your kids. Your son should not have to deal with the consequences of his aunt's failure.
Keep those kids safe.
illiriam wrote:
NTA and I think you need to send a cost breakdown to sister about what it would cost to replace it. And ask that she speaks to her child about respecting other people's property. If she breaks her own stuff, that's natural consequences. If she breaks someone else's then that's financial consequences on her behalf, paid for by the parents.