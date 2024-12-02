'AITA for yelling at my partner because I paid them to care for my cat and house and they made a mess?'

ArtShapiro wrote:

Your cat is far, far more important than someone's emotional reaction to being correctly called out. I would have been absolutely livid.

lazydaycats wrote:

NTA. The repercussions of a cat being forced to use such a dirty litterbox could have resulted in your cat going elsewhere throughout your home. Your partner was totally disrespectful of your home and pet.

Since money was involved this was a job that didn't even come close to meeting expectations. You have every right to be mad and going forward you know more about your partner than before. What you do with this knowledge is up to you.

pixie-ann wrote:

NTA did she have an excuse for not doing the job she was paid to do? Any excuse would be inadequate but I’m curious to know what she came up with.

I hope you didn’t pay her. Your poor cat! You’re lucky it didn’t start going to the toilet in other places with such a dirty litter tray.