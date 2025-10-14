'AITAH for 'bullying' my mother in law by sticking up for my wife?'

I've literally had to step in between her and a grown man for him making fun of a clerk's Indian accent in a shop. (She's 5ft tall, and this man was all of 6ft but basically shrunk to her size from her finger wagging and scalding). The ONLY person she won't stand up to.. her mother.

Her mother will berate her, judge her parenting, and just rolls her eyes and says "okay mom" but never more than that. From the moment I met her mother at the beginning of our relationship Ive brought this to her attention and she tells me to just "let it be".

Where I might be the AH: