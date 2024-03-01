Pregnant birde-to-be bails on wedding; husband is a cheater; in-laws out to get her. UPDATED 2X

My partner did not realize this fact until he went to the place where we had ordered the cake to make sure of the ingredients and found out about my cancellation, after asking me by call why I canceled, so I asked him to meet up.

I told him that I no longer felt safe about getting married, that I loved him but I didn't feel safe that the two of us (me and my baby) would be close to his family, that I wouldn't marry him but that he would be part of our baby's life.

He told me that he was willing to stay away from everyone for both of us, but I can't believe him, he had already said it before and a few months later we were back to the same thing.