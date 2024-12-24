'AITAH for crying when I opened my presents?'

Today i (16f) opened presents with my sister and mum, i asked for a very cheap (idk maybe 100euros in my currency) laptop or just some steam money so i can buy some games, or maybe stuff for a cat, as i really want a kitten but dont have any pocket money for cuvette, and i especially said i dont want a watch or perfumes, guess what i got?
grinch pjamas that's not even my size, and that has those weird text and picture, so i wont wear it anywhere, 2 cards, one from empik (i dont use empik, or like it, and my mom knows, but maybe i will give it to my friend as a gift) and one for rossman, that i will use maybe for presents for someone else, as i dont use it also, a watch...
perfume's that will stabd to other perfumes that i get every year, but dont use them, and socks pretty cool tbh, i dont want to sound ungratefull, but the cost of those stuff is even more expensive than one game i was begging for literally years, mom said i dont need any new laptop, as i have one already (it doesnt really work...
i cant do anything on it, as its almost 7yo and she sweard sge will buy me a new one) and that i dont need games as i am too old for them and a girl so i should prefer cosmetics. i know that its nice to even get a gift, but those are stuff i dont like or wont use, i would prefer not to get a gift atp...
i was holding back tears as she bought my 5yo sister nails saloon and cosmetic stuff and a damned Nintendo (idk what she got for my 3yo sister but probably stuff like that too, and said that 'santa' wanted to give them ps4 but it didnt get on time) i obviously thanked her and excused myself to my room, but she said i ruined ger day and she feels like a bad mom now, so aitah?
agag8 writes:
NTA it's one thing if you were mad your mom didn't get you the exact model of laptop and only 50 bucks for steam instead of 150. That is being ungrateful and spoiled.
Having your list completely disregarded and then told you're too old for what you wanted is a fairly shitty thing to do to someone.
Now if money is really tight and it just can't be done at all then yeah, that's completely fair. You're also old enough where your mom could have said as much or offered to help you buy one once you've saved up money of your own.
No one wants to feel like they aren't listened to and are quilted into not feeling disappointed.
massivecon writes:
We are not entitled to choose the gifts others give to us. If you actually cried or threw a fit YTA. If you took it on the chin and were polite NTA.
I do agree, to some extent ‘What is the point of getting someone a gift they don’t want and won’t use?’ I don’t like perfume or cologne so I convinced everyone I’m allergic now I never get that as a gift.
apal08 writes:
NTA your parents should have listened to you more, but I'm sure their hearts were in the right place. I think you should apologise to your mum as she will probably be upset now. A laptop by the way, you are looking at £400/ approx 460 euro for a basic good one that works properly