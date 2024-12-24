"AITAH for crying when i opened my presents?"

Today i (16f) opened presents with my sister and mum, i asked for a very cheap (idk maybe 100euros in my currency) laptop or just some steam money so i can buy some games, or maybe stuff for a cat, as i really want a kitten but dont have any pocket money for cuvette, and i especially said i dont want a watch or perfumes, guess what i got?

grinch pjamas that's not even my size, and that has those weird text and picture, so i wont wear it anywhere, 2 cards, one from empik (i dont use empik, or like it, and my mom knows, but maybe i will give it to my friend as a gift) and one for rossman, that i will use maybe for presents for someone else, as i dont use it also, a watch...