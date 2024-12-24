"AITAH for letting my cousin play white elephant?"

My (30m) parents threw a Christmas party and we always play white elephant/dirty Santa. We brought two gifts for my wife (27f) and I. While my wife was feeding the baby, the game started.

My little cousin said he forgot a gift so I told him he could use one of ours. When my wife came out I told her and she seemed fine and we played together.

At the end I picked a different gift to steal than she wanted, but again she seemed fine. We got home and she told me she was really upset that she picked out the gifts to bring and than didn’t get a change to play.