'AITAH for letting my cousin play white elephant?'

My (30m) parents threw a Christmas party and we always play white elephant/dirty Santa. We brought two gifts for my wife (27f) and I. While my wife was feeding the baby, the game started.
My little cousin said he forgot a gift so I told him he could use one of ours. When my wife came out I told her and she seemed fine and we played together.
At the end I picked a different gift to steal than she wanted, but again she seemed fine. We got home and she told me she was really upset that she picked out the gifts to bring and than didn’t get a change to play.
It’s just a game and she didn’t say anything in the moment so I’m confused why she’s mad now. All the gifts were just stuff that we can buy whenever. I really didn’t think she’d mind that I let my cousin play instead. AITAH?
12rut writes:
YTA. You could’ve given up your own spot lol why did it have to be her spot? If you were taking turns playing, and she wanted a certain gift, just pick the one she wanted. Clearly you don’t care abt the gift and she does, so what’s the harm in making her happy?
soal1 writes:
YTA. She didn't say anything because you were in front of family and she didn't want to start an argument and embarrass you both. It was kind of selfish to give away your wife's gift without asking her, and your family could have waited for her to come back before playing. Your cousin also forgot to bring a gift, and should have sat out.
foxlaabo writes:
YTA so if this is all stuff you can buy yourselves and it's just a game, why did you pick the gift you wanted instead of the one she wanted?