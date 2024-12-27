'AITAH for not going to my cousin's wedding?'

"AITAH for not going to my cousins wedding?"

I feel like this is a really complicated story, so I will try to explain it as well as possible. To start, my cousins (there's 10 of us total on my dads side) have been pretty close our whole lives.

Because 3 cousins lived a few states away, we only really saw them a few times a year, but especially in the summers during the 4th of July (it was our grandpas birthday). We were inseparable the week they were in.

All of the cousins did everything together, swim, play games, go to the movies, sleepovers. Growing up, I looked forward to summers specifically because my cousins would come in. Then as we grew up, we saw each other less, but still made a point to meet up. We all still got along really well and laughed when we were together.