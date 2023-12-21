'AITA for not making my daughter change her plans to go to her sister's birthday?"

Now that you know, you can put it on the calendar to remind her not to make plans for that day next year, but for this year, ex needs to suck it up and deal with the consequences of his not having planned better and consequentially reminded people of it.

All of this said...it would be nice to ask your daughter to phone her sister on the birthday, and if daughter has her own phone, to facetime or otherwise video chat her. If your daughter agrees to this you should ask her if she would like you to call her to remind her to do it, and what would be a good time for you to call if so. This is a great opportunity for you to teach her "even when plans can't be cancelled, it's a good thing to care about others.