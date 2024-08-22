'AITA for not punishing my son for his life drawings? My sister thinks they're inappropriate.'

She was mad I let my son draw realistic bodies and suggested he drew these people because he was attracted to them (which was silly, because he’s gay, and the majority of the drawings were of women. The guys he did draw weren’t what I imagine a 15 year old boy would be attracted to).

She was also upset that her kids were exposed to n-dity, which I shut down pretty quick because they shouldn’t have been snooping anyways.

My sister is saying I’m ruining my son by letting him look at unclothed people. My dad agrees that the kids shouldn’t have been in his room, but thinks he shouldn’t be looking at that kind of stuff and says I should punish him for drawing it.