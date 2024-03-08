'AITA for wanting to kick out my BIL because of his inappropriate behavior?' UPDATED 2X + CONCLUDED

Update #2:

I am very appreciative of everyone who commented on my last post and gave me encouragement. I won’t be able to respond to all, but I appreciate it. I wasn’t able to resolve this issue with my husband and I have moved out. I am trying to come to terms with the fact that this is the end of my marriage.

My MIL was on my side and talked to my husband about this situation, but he got more annoyed with me because he saw this as me creating more drama between MIL and FIL and causing old grievances to rise. I showed him the reddit post I made and the comments and he accused me of presenting things in a lurid manner to get people on my side.