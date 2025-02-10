'AITA for refusing to talk to my ex after everything that happened? It hurts too much.' UPDATED

She told me that Sarah had been feeling like I was distant lately, especially with me working extra hours and not going out much. Emily said some of Sarah’s colleagues had been encouraging her to take a break, claiming I wasn’t treating her well and wasn’t as invested in the relationship. On top of that, they were trying to match her up with the new guy at work, saying they’d make a better pair.

I told Emily about my plans to propose and buy a house for Sarah and me. That was the reason I’d been working so much, I wanted to surprise her with something big. After about two weeks, Sarah called me and asked to meet up.