'AITA for telling my class I had candy after I finished presenting? They didn't get any.'

Suddenly, everyone looked up and said, “Oh, you had candy?” They started asking me for some, but I told them, “You chose your phones over the candy.” Then, I gave candy to the three people who weren’t on their phones. Now it’s been two days, and everyone is still mad at me and keeps asking for candy. Was that super petty of me? What do you think?

WinnerActive2414 wrote:

Actually you taught them a good lesson. You used a common technique to reward audiences who are engaged in the presentation. Great Job and NTA.

Tishers wrote:

NTA.

You will find that doing the right thing is not always the popular thing.

Stand firm. Otherwise you will end up just another sheeple, like they are.