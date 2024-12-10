'AITA for telling my class I had candy after I finished presenting? They didn't get any.'

So, I (16f) had a presentation for history, and I really wanted extra credit. The teacher told us that if we brought candy to give out for answering questions correctly, we could get extra credit. I planned for 25 questions so that 25 people could have a chance to get candy.
The night before, I stayed up until 11 PM, putting sour candies in little bags and taping them with a cute "Good job!" label featuring Hello Kitty. I thought it looked adorable and that everyone would love it. The next day, I brought the candies in a non-transparent bag to keep it a surprise. As I started presenting, I noticed almost everyone was on their phones. Only three people were paying attention.
I asked questions, but nobody raised their hand or even looked up from their phone. I didn’t want to yell at them to put their phones away because it felt rude, and the teacher doesn’t really like me, so I knew she wouldn’t step in. At the very end of my presentation, I said, “Oh yeah, I’m done presenting. By the way, I had candy for people who answered questions.”
Suddenly, everyone looked up and said, “Oh, you had candy?” They started asking me for some, but I told them, “You chose your phones over the candy.” Then, I gave candy to the three people who weren’t on their phones. Now it’s been two days, and everyone is still mad at me and keeps asking for candy. Was that super petty of me? What do you think?
WinnerActive2414 wrote:
Actually you taught them a good lesson. You used a common technique to reward audiences who are engaged in the presentation. Great Job and NTA.
Tishers wrote:
NTA.
You will find that doing the right thing is not always the popular thing.
Stand firm. Otherwise you will end up just another sheeple, like they are.
NutALI wrote:
N T A. Your teacher should have made them put their phones away for a start, then maybe she would have received candy, too! Why reward people who so brazenly show ignorance? I hope you and the 3 people who actually paid attention enjoyed the candy!! The teacher and the rest of the class are AHs, but YOU are AWESOME!!!
Earthery1a wrote:
NTA. You tried to make it fun and rewarding, but they didn’t engage. You gave them a chance, and they missed it. It’s not petty to hold people accountable.
dollnsweet wrote:
NTA. You played the perfect “plot twist” card, and it was chef’s kiss. They didn’t pay attention; they didn’t get the sweet reward. Actions meet consequences, wrapped in Hello Kitty perfection.
lovablepetcare wrote:
NTA - they were told ahead of time by the teacher that bringing candy to give out for answers to questions earns you extra credit. This means they knew it was expected for them to ask questions/have questions asked to them. They choose not to participate; this is on them, not you.
Doesn't matter that you saved the candy announcement for end - they didn't want to engage to begin with. Absolutely not your fault in any way and giving them candy after the fact is silly - they didn't earn it like they were supposed to.
AffectionateHeight78 wrote:
Not petty, they’re just annoyed at themselves for missing out on a really thoughtful and tasty treat. It’ll be annoying until your next presentation, but you’ll certainly have their attention then! Don’t beat yourself up over a lovely thing you did; just save a couple bags for the next time:) NTA.
CriticalBid8654 wrote:
I think what you did was great! I know it's already done but I would add: when doing something like that, make it obviously light-hearted and laugh and be happy and fun about it. You DON'T want to act upset or judgemental or have any sort of serious "serves you right!" attitude. Make it fun and it will be, and it'll still be effective.
sittingonmyarse wrote:
NTAH. You might have a teaching career in you. But your teacher is the AH for not making everyone out their phones away. At our school, you have to give up your phone when you walk in. Learning is up, friendships are blooming, and fighting is down.
Odd-Forever-6445 wrote:
NTA. You didn’t just give a history lesson; you taught a live demonstration on priorities. Phones over candy? That’s a self-chosen L.