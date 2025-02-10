'AITA for telling my wife to meet her estranged son's fiancee? She's really upset.' MAJOR UPDATE

So, I (32m) met my wife Aisha (38f) nine years ago on the beach in a country where I got a co-op job at a software development company. I won't lie, I was an overconfident kid who approached her even though she was clearly married and there with "friends" in a country where things could've gone really wrong.
Honestly, she was just so beautiful and had an amazing body and maybe I was wrong but I did go for her. I only found out months after things developed between us that the only reason she let them was to use me to escape from her husband.
And it made sense because she only let things get physical after she learned I would move back home to Canada once my co-op ended. She came to Canada with me under the pretense of visiting her aunt and pursued the process of seeking asylum due to DV and she stayed with me because she felt safe.
Long story short, we've been married for a while now and we've been talking about kids and she wants them, I want them and my parents want them. We were finally about to start trying except a situation with her son Zafar (20m) from her first marriage has come up.
She has not seen Zafar in person since she left and hasn't talked to him in about five years. Anyway, he's getting married in August and even though he hasn't reached out to Aisha at all, his fiancee, a girl named Alina, has and wants to meet her when she visits family in Canada at the end of the month.
The idea of meeting Alina has made my wife spiral. She absolutely refuses to even consider the idea of meeting with this girl. She will not go anywhere except work, she won't let me touch her and she's barely talking. Yesterday, I found Aisha literally holding a framed photo of Zafar in bed and just crying.
I know she has regrets and I know she hates the way that she left his father but she would have been k--led had she stayed with him. I told her again yesterday that it wouldn't hurt to at least meet the girl and I'd go with her if she needed. She just yelled at me and said I was being an AH about it and that that part of her life is over and she just needs to accept it.
Odd-Instruction519 wrote:
I would be very careful here. You do not know why this woman wants to meet your wife, and who else might be coming with her. It is not your culture, and you do not understand the nuances. I think you need to listen. Bottom line is, none of you guys are 70-years-old, you will both have a chance to meet her relatives in future should your wife choose to.
OP responded:
I am Egyptian. So while it may not directly be my culture, it's very close. Same people, same religion, different desert. I understand the nuances well enough.
Apart-Scene-9059 wrote:
NTA: I would probably give the same advice. But part of me want to say maybe wait before having kids, because what if your marriage don't work would she disown those children too. I understand not wanting to speak to her ex but saying that part of her life is over meaning she doesn't need to be involved in a child's life would scare me if that is the person I wanted to be the other parent to my child.
LingonberryNo2455 wrote:
Y kind of TA for the fact she's clearly suffering from this and you just made her feel invalidated with your "it won't hurt" comment.
This opened all that trauma for her and she needs you to be on her side right now.
I'd apologise to her, and tell her that she really needs to seek therapy because these mental wounds she's showing are not healthy. Therapy could help her find a more positive resolution in the future. Support her as best you can but don't suggest she sees this woman until she is ok with it in her head. She'll take it as you not supporting her again if you do.
corgihuntress wrote:
Yeah, YTA (softly) because she's got serious trauma. She needs therapy. She clearly has overwhelming guilt and meeting with Alina could be very traumatic also. You don't know why the girl wants to meet or what she might say. Before your wife can do that, she needs to work on healing and being able to cope with what might happen.
OP jumped on with a comment clarifying why his fiancee hasn't been in touch with her son:
Pretty much, about five years ago, her son Zafar had a huge argument with his father about her, it led to a fight. Zafar kept trying to phone my wife after that but she was on a flight at the time and couldn't answer.
He took a lot of pills after that and would have died had his father not found him right away. When my wife phoned back, his father answered in the hospital and blamed her and said that next time he wouldn't save him if my wife kept in contact with him.
My wife is still terrified of her ex-husband so she did stop trying to contact her son. I wouldn't be surprised if her ex said something similar to their son to get him to stop contacting her. But this is his son's fiancee, so it's a loophole and maybe her son is using it. I don't know. I hope so.
My update is a mixed bag I guess. I didn't want to update but the truth is I don't have anyone to talk to and just thought this might help. The first is that I let the matter lie at first. I figured that maybe we'd get back to it around the time that my wife's future daughter-in-law Alina actually came to Canada.
I mean, there's no point in stressing my wife out about it right now. And that did help, a week ago, we found out that my wife Aisha is pregnant and we are both over the moon about it. I mean, we wanted to start trying but didn't know it already happened. Something I didn't mention in my last post is that my wife feels guilt over me.
There is an age gap between us and we got together when I was barely an adult. To me, I don't see anything wrong with it because I initiated things no matter how dangerous that could have turned out for me. I pursued her. To her, though, she feels often that she used me and she used the attraction I had to her to escape and it was wrong of us to take things farther.
But I don't feel that way and honestly I think she has no reason to feel guilty. When we found out she was pregnant, she told me that for the first time she feels like this was meant to be. It actually made me forget about Alina and four days ago when Aisha and I came home from work, it turns out that she came to visit with her aunt and my mother let them in.
I was a bit worried that Aisha was going to panic or have a break down but she was actually really calm and composed and when Alina called her ummi (Arabic for mother) she got such a big smile on her face. I know it was genuine too because I don't think that she expected that kind of respect.
It turns out that Zafar sent Alina to give my wife an invite to their wedding and the only reason he didn't come himself is because he's very busy with work but that he's planning on coming with her again in August to do wedding shopping.
Apparently Zafar is so busy because he's taking over the family business because his father's had a stroke and all of his other half-siblings are ten and under so it's on him. When Alina's aunt left to take her kids somewhere, she had a conversation with my wife about her ex-husband.
It turns out that Zafar really is not treating him well at all no matter how much his stepmother or aunts or even his half-siblings argue with him. According to Alina, he's the calmest and nicest and sweetest person unless the topic turns to his father and nobody can convince him to treat him better.
Like she told my wife that he has so much hate for him that he once said that the only reason he hates that the stroke happened is that now he can't k--l him. He even threatened once to bar his half-siblings from attending his wedding and the reception because his stepmother tried to get him to do better by his father.
My wife had Alina tell her the things that her ex-husband did to Zafar even though she didn't want to and I won't say them because I just can't imagine somebody doing that stuff to their own child. Alina asked if my wife could talk to Zafar because she doesn't want him so filled with h*te even if his father does deserve it for t*rturing him for his entire life.
My wife told Alina that she doesn't feel she can talk to her son on the phone after so long and when he comes, he'll stay with us and she will talk to him about it then and that she'll convince him for her.
Alina left with her aunt soon after and it's weird because even though my wife told Alina that when we were alone at night she told me that she's happy that Zafar's doing that and that his father deserves it. She cried a lot that night and told me she'd be forgiving if it was just her that was hurt by her ex-husband.
But she can't stand that her son had to suffer so much under him and hopes that her ex-husband keeps reaping what he sowed. I admitted that seemed wrong to say but she told me I'd understand when our son is born and now I don't know why she's so certain it'll be a boy but hey.
Alina's flight home is today and my wife is the one dropping her off and in fact they were inseparable for the last few days. My wife's spent hours talking with her and just learning about her, her studies and about her relationship with Zafar.
She loves that girl so much already except every time before she went to meet her she had a mini panic attack almost. I asked about it but she just said that it's like she has a daughter and it's a good dream and she's worried she's going to wake up. She even said maybe it would've been better if she had been allowed to move on because she's so afraid of getting hurt again.
AliceinReverse wrote:
I can’t say that anyone is WRONG, per se. but it’s time to get your wife therapy and support in dealing with this situation.
OP responded:
Unfortunately, she'd probably rather divorce me than go to therapy. From where she's from, the belief is that it's for the deranged and the crazy. My parents are from a very similar country so I grew up hearing those kind of thoughts as well.
justheretolurkreally wrote:
Maybe you can find a religious leader she would trust who has an actual degree in psychology or counseling? If you have options, one with experience dealing with ab-se victims would be best.
I've found that people who look down on therapy are often willing to essentially do therapy by another name, i.e. speak to a religious leader in their faith, talk and vent to friends and loved ones, etc. The best thing to do is to find someone they trust and call it something else (not a lie or a trick, though. You've got to be honest but careful with the wording.
Like "maybe we should talk to this religious leader together to be prepared for when your son comes and making sure we're ready to support him as he needs" and then build from there as she hopefully is willing to regularly speak with this person or something like that) If she can get. some help, it doesn't exactly matter if she doesn't call it therapy (they may even be able to help with her opinion of therapy).
OP responded:
That could actually work. I have never thought about that before but that is a genuinely great idea. Thank you so much.
jokester_316 wrote:
First off, congratulations on the baby. I think there was a lot of good that has happened in the update. Your wife has now formed a bond with her future daughter in law. She is going to reunite with her son. The wedding and the birth are all monumental events. Enjoy this time and be there for your wife physically and emotionally.
millkcookies wrote:
I like the suggestions that others have for support groups and talking to a pastor. I believe the progress your wife has made in the update is a great start. Maybe the son's fiance (talking with her) has helped too.
If your wife likes, perhaps she can write things down in a journal to help get emotions out as well. I'm in my 30s and still keep a diary. I'm happy for the steps that have been made and pray for more healing for everyone involved.