'AITA for not dropping out of a house party despite it making my ex's new fiancé uncomfortable?'

My ex (27M) and I (26F) split two years ago. We met through my best friend, who worked in the same theatre as him then, and the reason we broke up was because he didn't think we were working anymore.
It was pretty amicable (I didn't put up a fight or anything), but I strongly believed there was no reason for us to to be friends anymore (that always causes problems), but I'm still friendly with his friends, and I make small chat if I run into his parents. We live a pretty close knit environment.
Don't ask me how, we live in a city, but most of my friends and his come from either the same uni or have a common hobby, or we roam around the same circles and we definitely see each other once or twice a couple of months. My ex has a fiancé now, and I am happy for them. I have never met her, and till now I thought this didn't matter or anything. We are all adults (or so I think).
One of his closest friends, Peter, just bought a house. I am friends with his girlfriend. And we are both invited to the housewarming. I didn't think any of it, however, my ex, texted me yesterday, after like a year? Albeit, very politely, that maybe I could skip the housewarming, as he was bringing his fiancé, and she will feel uncomfortable.
I was pretty weirded out by his wording, so I called him. He said, his fiancé, feels uncomfortable that I would be anywhere close to him, and the fact that they both feel like I sometimes 'intrude' into their social gatherings, just to prove I'm better than her to his friends.
I got pretty mad hearing him say these things and I asked him in what way. We are not friends, and I stopped hanging out with his friends the moment we broke up to not make things difficult for him. There were a lot of people in his I became close to, but I stepped away, just so that things weren't awkward for any future partner.
And how was it my fault? My ex explained two of his friends didn't like or respect his gf and think she's an airhead, and so did his parents. Our circles are I admit, full of literature and theatre people and I admit some of them can be pretentious. Again, I told him that was him being a spineless bf and not my problem.
I told my ex strongly that both Peter and his gf are my friends and I would be going to their housewarming, and his relationship issues are not my problem. I have blocked him now, and his fiancé sent a long text on how she was sorry, but now I was apparently being vindictive, and how did it matter if I didn't go to a housewarming?
She asked me to not make any drama and please respect her. I didn't reply and blocked her. My friends are pissed at my ex and I haven't told my friend or Peter any of it yet. I think maybe I could have handled it any other way. AITAH?
sparklinglavenderr wrote:
NTA. This is definitely their insecurity problem, not yours. You’re going to your friend’s party, not showing up to their engagement photoshoot. You’ve already done more than enough to keep things chill post-breakup. TBH way more than most people would.
If his fiancé feels some type of way, that’s on them to work out. You’re not responsible for their relationship drama. Go to the party, have fun, and let them figure out their issues without dragging you into it.
Flora-Leely wrote:
NTA. You’re not obligated to skip social events just because it makes your ex’s fiancé uncomfortable. You’ve already made significant adjustments by stepping back from mutual friends post-breakup to avoid any awkwardness, which is more than considerate. Your ex’s inability to manage his new fiancé's insecurities or the opinions his friends and family have of her isn’t your burden to bear.
You have every right to attend a party hosted by your friends, and it's unfair of them to ask you to miss out just to ease someone else's discomfort. Blocking was a bit extreme, but it sounds necessary to avoid further drama and maintain your peace. Stick to your plan, enjoy the housewarming, and keep rocking your independence and respect for boundaries.
Mother_Search3350 wrote:
You should have told the airhead bimbo to f-ck off before blocking her. The audacity of giving that woman your contact numbers is shitty AF too. You are right he is a spineless idiot who thinks everyone is supposed to dance to his bimbo's music. If they don't like the friend circle, they can stay away and make other friends, or hang with her circle of bimbettes NTAH.
Additional_Emu1427 wrote:
NTA. The gf’s insecurities are not your problem. His friends and family being snobs isn’t your problem. They are all your ex’s problem and he is trying to make this easy on himself instead of actually fixing his relationship.
Obviously his gf needs reassurance and he needs to stand up for her if people are being pretentious twats. If she can’t handle you being there maybe they should skip the housewarming? The childishness of this is ridiculous.
Organic_Mix-9422 wrote:
A friend of mine got a very insecure jealous possessive girlfriend. She hated all of his platonic female friends and did her best to keep him away from all of us. I in particular was targeted even though I had just left a long term relationship and was broken. She tried to break up 10 year friendships and eventually was hammered. Women like this are just insecure idiots.