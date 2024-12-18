'AITA for not dropping out of a house party despite it making my ex's new fiancé uncomfortable?'

My ex (27M) and I (26F) split two years ago. We met through my best friend, who worked in the same theatre as him then, and the reason we broke up was because he didn't think we were working anymore.

It was pretty amicable (I didn't put up a fight or anything), but I strongly believed there was no reason for us to to be friends anymore (that always causes problems), but I'm still friendly with his friends, and I make small chat if I run into his parents. We live a pretty close knit environment.

Don't ask me how, we live in a city, but most of my friends and his come from either the same uni or have a common hobby, or we roam around the same circles and we definitely see each other once or twice a couple of months. My ex has a fiancé now, and I am happy for them. I have never met her, and till now I thought this didn't matter or anything. We are all adults (or so I think).