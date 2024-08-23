'AITA for showing my children the reason why their mother and I are getting divorced?' MAJOR UPDATE

"AITAH for showing my children the reason why their mother and I are getting divorced?"

My wife (32f) cheated on me (35M), She and I have been married since she was 22 and I thought our marriage was perfect, we have two children, both boys, 7 and 6 years old. I had my suspicions because she started coming to our house 40 minutes late after work, this lasted for 3 weeks until I decided to find out what was going on.

I hired a private investigator who got photos and videos of her with her lover, her co-worker, so I decided to take revenge, I sent those videos to her mother, who has a terminal illness, I don't want her to die thinking that her daughter is an angel. I send those videos to her friends, to my family, to her boss, since at her work they have a strict rule of no relations between workers, and the lover's wifet