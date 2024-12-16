Groom’s past resurfaces as bride refuses to invite best friend’s new husband; 'the man tortured my fiancé for years.' AITA?

From this photo my fiance identified him as his high-school bully who picked on him for years because of his self asteem and background ( for context my husband grew up quite poor as his mom left him and his brother alone with his dad when he was 8 ).

When I found out about this I decided to message my best friend explaining to her what my husband had told me but she said that "it didn't sound like him" and whatever he had done in his past did not matter because he had changed.

I decided to not press this any further as who she decided to marry didn't really have anything to do with me and left it at that. Until a week ago, I received a message from her asking if she could bring her husband to the wedding as a plus one.