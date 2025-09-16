"AITA for not telling friend that I have her location?"

My friend Kate is a single mom with a 6 year old daughter from her prior marriage. Earlier this year, Kate sent me her location as she asked me to pick her up from a friends house.

Over the summer, Kate asked me to babysit her daughter as she took care of various errands, went out to dinner or work a second part time job. However, she is never back home on time. She often blames traffic or other factors such as family calling her for last second favors as to why she’s often late.

So one night while going through my phone, I realize that Kate never turned off her location sharing and that she’s been sharing her location since the party. I use it to see that she’s at a restaurant when she tells me she went out.