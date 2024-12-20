'AITA for allowing my stepson to be publicly humiliated?'

My stepson is a really kind-hearted kid, very empathetic, funny. I get on with him well. However, he really lacks self confidence, plays video games most of the time and lacks motivation, preferring to lie in bed on the weekends rather than do any activities.

His mother gets annoyed with him. She wants him to do more, and has unfavorably compared him to my son a few times when they've argued about his attitude. I think this really hurt him and he asked if he could come and train Jujitsu. I was happy to take him so he stared coming three times a week.

He had never done any physical activity before and he was not naturally athletic, so he was very uncoordinated so his progress was slow but he tried really hard and didn't quit. My son was also helping him train at home.