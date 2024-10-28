'AITA for allowing my 11-year-old-daughter to exclude the class clown from a Halloween party?'

"AITA for allowing my daughter to exclude the class clown from a Halloween party even though most of the girls were invited?"

My daughter, Emma (11F), is planning her Halloween party. We’ve invited most of the girls in her class, since they’re all pretty close and she’s known many of them for years. However, there’s one girl in her class, let’s call her Lily, who’s known as the class clown.

She is new this year. My daughter greatly dislikes her and made it clear she doesn’t wish to invite her. I am fine with that, she is in middle school and can pick the guest list. Lily’s mom found out about the party (I’m guessing from another parent) and reached out to me, asking why her daughter wasn’t invited when most of the girls from their class were.