'AITA for 'allowing' my husband to be rude?'

My father called me to say he “wasn’t okay” with how rude I had allowed my husband to be to his fiancée, and they expected apologies from both of us. I asked him what made him think I was okay with: 1- her behavior; and 2- the fact he hadn’t done or said anything about it.

And I added that if they didn’t think they should also apologize, I wouldn’t even think of telling my husband we had to be the ones to make amends. My sister thinks we should apologize just to keep the peace. I don’t think my husband should, but I also don’t want him to take the fall for this.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

TheWacoFogey said: