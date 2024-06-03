'AITA for allowing a newborn baby at my child-free wedding?' 'I thought it would be obvious.'

"AITA for allowing a newborn baby at my child free wedding?"

I (F29) am getting married in a week. My fiancé and I have chosen to have a childfree wedding, with no one under the age of 12 being invited to attend. This impacted a few people but no one really raised much issue with it, my friend 'Lisa' (F28) has a 6 month old son and has organized to have her mother babysit.

My soon to be SIL is pregnant, due a couple of weeks after our wedding. Well, she isn't pregnant anymore, she has just had her baby. She still wants to attend, and we want her to come as well, so we are bending the rules and allowing her to bring along the baby.