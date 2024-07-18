'AITA for altering my late cousin's wedding dress to use in my own wedding?' 'I'm a horrible person.'

"AITA for altering my late cousin's wedding dress to use in my own wedding?"

About 6 years ago my (28 F) cousin (29 F), Callie (fake name), moved to the same city as me. We grew extremely close and honestly clicked better than I had with anyone else.

She quickly became my best friend. We met up all the time and even introduced me to my fiancé (30 M). When Callie got engaged, she asked me to be her maid of honor, and I accepted. We were both so excited and she involved me in pretty much all the wedding planning.

When her sister Anna found out that I was the maid of honor instead of her, she was furious. She claimed that Callie was turning her back on her real family and threw a fit. It got to the point where Anna got kicked out of the bridal party and her parents almost boycotted the wedding.